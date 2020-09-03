FHP: Gainesville man, 24, killed in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. at State Road 19 and County Road 310.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sport utility vehicle was traveling east on C.R. 310 when the driver attempted to turn north on S.R. 19 and entered the right of way of a tractor-trailer heading south on S.R. 19. Troopers said the front of the tractor-trailer then collided with the front left of the SUV in the southbound lane of S.R. 19 at C.R. 310.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old Gainesville man, died at Putnam Community Medical Center, troopers said. The Highway Patrol report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old Ocala man, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the area was blocked for several hours due to the crash investigation, as well as fuel leakage.