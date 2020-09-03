Former neighbors organize vigil for slain Putnam County boys

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Friends and loved ones gathered Wednesday evening to remember two brothers who were killed last week in their Melrose home.

The vigil in honor of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14, was held in Mulberry in Polk County, where the family lived before recently moving to Putnam County.

The vigil was organized by the family’s former neighbors, including Chelsea Coyner.

“It’s a small town. Everybody knows everybody, and that’s how it was. We’re all family here, and to see something like this, it hurt,” Coyner told WFTS-TV.

Dozens of former teammates, classmates and neighbors attended the vigil.

Mark Wilson Jr., 30, who was identified as the boyfriend of the boys’ aunt, is charged with first-degree murder in the boys’ deaths.