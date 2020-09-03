Power ordered cut at Zen Living Suites due to electrical issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal ordered the power to be cut at 5 p.m. Thursday at a Zen Living Suites Extended Stay due to issues that need to be fixed.

It’s not the first time residents at the location near University Boulevard and Interstate 95 have had to get out on short notice. About a month ago, tenants were given hours to vacate after the fire marshal and code enforcement found unsafe conditions during an inspection.

“They’re shutting it down again, and this is the second time since we’ve been here,” said Gerard Coutu.

Coutu said he was told Tuesday by a maintenance worker that he had less than 72 hours to move from a place he’s called home for the last three months.

Code enforcement once again inspected the motel from room-to-room, and while it was not shut down, it was issued a “stop work” order.

The fire marshal said water was coming out of electrical sockets and that power needed to be shut off to fix the issue.

It’s unclear when people will be able to stay in the extended stay again. An inspector said whenever it passes code inspection, it can reopen.