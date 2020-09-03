RNC preparations cost city of Jacksonville $154,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite the fact that the Republican National Convention moved to Jacksonville earlier this summer never took place here, the city still spent thousands of dollars on planning.

Auditors determined that more than $154,000 was spent on planning the event -- most of that on overtime pay employees of both the city and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. There was also an outside company hired to help with securing federal grants.

The convention was scheduled the week of Aug. 24 after the previous host inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and other sites around the Sports Complex. In late July, President Donal Trump canceled the Jacksonville events due to coronavirus cases surging locally and across Florida.

Mayor Lenny Curry stated numerous times that Jacksonville would not be on the hook for any costs. Asking his office to see if any of this money will be reimbursed by the Republican Party, the RNC Host Committee or the federal government, the mayor’s, chief of staff, Jordan Elsbury, released this statement Thursday morning: