Students suffer minor injuries in Union County bus crash

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crashed into a ditch Thursday morning in Union County, deputies said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported at the intersection of Southwest 72nd Street and County Road 796.

Deputies said school officials responded to the scene, along with UCSO personnel, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and paramedics.

Deputies said only minor injuries were reported and all parents who needed to come to the scene have been notified.

Those who were hurt on the bus were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the Sheriff’s Office said.