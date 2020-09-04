90ºF

Local News

12 St. Johns County students test positive for COVID-19, newly published dashboard shows

Joe McLean, Reporter

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: St. Johns County, Education, Facing The Fall
A social distancing reminder sign in a St. Johns County school
A social distancing reminder sign in a St. Johns County school (WJXT)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A total of 12 students and four staff members in the St. Johns County have reported positive COVID-19 tests, according to a new dashboard published by the school district Friday.

Another 156 students and 16 staff members in the district have been asked to quarantine at home due to close contact with a case, the dashboard shows.

The district has a total of 44,175 students and 5,298 employees.

The dashboard was last updated Friday at 3:15 p.m and shows positive tests reported between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.

Students in the county returned to school on Monday.

The Duval County School District on Friday also announced plans for a COVID-19 dashboard that will be published by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: