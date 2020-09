(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf will deliver remarks in Atlantic Beach this morning.

A news release on the visit didn’t say what Wolf will be speaking about.

The acting secretary will address the Fraternal Order of Police at 9 a.m. during its 2020 Fall National Board of Trustees/State Presidents Meeting. The event will be held at the One Ocean Resort.

