Moviegoers prepare to mask up in Georgia theaters

GLYNN, Ga. – If you’re going to the movies in southeast Georgia, you will be required to wear a mask.

The Georgia Theatre Company has two theaters in Glynn, one in Camden and one in Ware. It said it wants guests to social distance by leaving two empty seats between those outside their party.

Just as other businesses are adapting to the pandemic while opening to customers, so are movie theaters.

The Georgia Theatre Company is pledging to be cinema safe, an initiative launched by the National Association of Theatre Owners to follow COVID-19 safety practices.

GTC is welcoming guests at all of its two dozen theaters, including Island Cinemas on Saint Simons Island, Glynn Place Cinemas in Brunswick, Kings Bay Cinemas in St. Marys, and Mall Cinemas in Waycross.

At the end of April, News4Jax spoke with GTC president Bo Chambliss who made the decision not to open the theaters as Governor Kemp allowed them to do so. At the time, Chambliss said they wanted to make sure they are providing a safe environment with systems and supplies on hand.

Since then, GTC has opened with enhanced procedures including:

cleaning seats, door handles, restrooms, counters, trash cans, and other high-frequency touchpoints more often.

is asking guests to leave two empty seats between those outside their party.

hand sanitizer will be available

asking guests to wear masks while they are not in their theater seat.

To minimize your time spent in the lobby, you can purchase your tickets ahead of time either on the GTC website or on their app.

The first major new release, Tenant, directed by Christopher Nolan, is now playing in GTC movie theaters.

Three other major movie theater chains in the U-S, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, are all open at their Jacksonville locations.