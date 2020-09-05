84ºF

Police: Man struck by car, killed during altercation

News4Jax staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers are investigating an altercation that took place Friday in a roadway on the Westside that led to a man being struck by a vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jacob Vorpahl, with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called to the scene of McDuff Avenue and McQuaid Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, police found the body of a man between the ages of 30 and 35.

According to Vorpahl, the altercation was between someone driving a vehicle and someone in the road. He said someone fired a shot from a weapon and that the driver of the vehicle struck the man in the roadway.

Vorpahl said “all parties involved” were believed to be in police custody.

