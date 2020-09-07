78ºF

Local News

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Keystone Heights

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Traffic
photo
(WJXT 2020)

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – At least one person is dead after a fatal crash in Keystone Heights on County Road 214 at Yale Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened before 6:40 a.m. Monday morning, but are still investigating what happened.

Video shows one car overturned and leaning against a tree.

News4Jax will update this story when the crash report or more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: