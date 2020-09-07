Troopers investigating deadly crash in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – At least one person is dead after a fatal crash in Keystone Heights on County Road 214 at Yale Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened before 6:40 a.m. Monday morning, but are still investigating what happened.

🔺TRAFFIC ALERT🔺



There is a traffic crash in the Keystone Heights area on County Road 214 near the intersection of State Road 100. Expect delays as County Road 214 is blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/1FFJq2O4dc — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 7, 2020

Video shows one car overturned and leaning against a tree.

