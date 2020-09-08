Arrests made in Mayport drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been arrested in a drive-by shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jicobee Wilson, 22, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by delinquent juvenile.

Jicobee Wilson

Wilson was arrested at an apartment complex on the Westside. He was held in the Duval County jail Tuesday on a $600,000 bond.

The arrest report states that Jessie Liptrot, 23, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held on a $250,000 bond. News4Jax has requested his mug shot.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 on Songbird Lane. The woman was said to be in her 40s. She was not identified.