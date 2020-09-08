Man freed from accident involving crane in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A worker was hospitalized Tuesday after a crane working on a bridge project on County Road 218 fell on him. A Clay County Fire Rescue spokesman said the man’s leg got trapped under the crane.

The accident happened near the intersection with Blanding Boulevard. The victim was a subcontractor of Leware Construction Company, which is building a new bridge over the South Fork of Black Creek..

The crane has been moved and traffic is flowing again. Work on the project has stopped and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the accident.

News4Jax has a crew working to gather more information.