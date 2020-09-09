Report: Son told police Arlington woman was stabbed to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information into the killing of a 68-year-old woman in Arlington was revealed Wednesday in a police report obtained by News4Jax.

The records show that the Gail Clark, the woman who was found dead outside her home on Cesery Boulevard, did not live alone. According to a police report, Brian Dixon told JSO investigators that Clark was his mother, and that he came home from work and found her stabbed to death.

Records show Dixon, 33, has lived there since at least 2006 and was arrested on the day of Clark’s killing. According to documents, when detectives searched his room, they found an assault rifle, a handgun and cocaine.

RELATED: Family members demand answers in killing of Arlington grandmother

Dixon is a convicted felon, but he was allowed to get out of jail on a $15,000 bond. He has prior arrests for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

The Sheriff’s Office has said it does not believe Dixon was involved in Clark’s homicide. News4Jax has requested his mug shot.

Investigators have said Clark’s body had blunt force injuries and that foul play is suspected in her death, but her death is still classified as an undetermined homicide, not a murder.

Anyone with information concerning Clark’s death can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).