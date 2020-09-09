Family grieves young woman killed in I-95 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 21-year-old woman killed Tuesday in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville is mourning her loss.

Hannah Krajewski was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima struck by a semi-truck that was heading south on I-95 when it lost control about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, her sister confirmed to News4Jax on Wednesday.

Now, the deaths of Krajewski and a 23-year-old passenger are raising questions about safety along that stretch of road, which is currently under construction.

Troopers said the truck driver was rounding a curve on I-95 near the Lem Turner Road off-ramp when he veered into a concrete barrier and struck the Kia, sending both vehicles crashing into a nearby guardrail.

Krajewski and her passenger died of their injuries. The 65-year-old truck driver was not hurt.

“A [semi-truck] driver took my baby away from us,” Krajewski’s older sister, Amanda, wrote in a Facebook post. “I know we are not [supposed] to question God, but God I have questions.”

Reached on Wednesday, Krajewski confirmed her sister was one of two people killed in Tuesday’s wreck, but she did not wish to elaborate on the contents of her Facebook post.

Based on preliminary details released by the Florida Highway Patrol, it’s unclear what might have caused the truck driver to lose control of the vehicle before the collision.

Some social media users, however, have speculated that roadwork in the area could have played a role.

“The lane shift is horrible in this spot, I try to avoid it all costs,” one user said. “It’s super slippery and throws cars around every time I’ve been in that spot. … I’ve been saying this needs to be fixed for years.”

Another added: “My prayers to the family. That portion of 95 is very slippery when wet and it curves [.] On top of that you have merging traffic from [the] on-ramp.”

“The lane shift around the bend that caused this accident is in a terrible place. They need to close that on ramp, and extend it or they will have a lot more accidents,” a third user said.

A Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson said a stretch of I-95 between Norwood Avenue and Edgewood Avenue is being resurfaced but added that there was no construction Tuesday.

“FDOT encourages drivers to always act responsibly on the roadway, follow the posted speed limit, not drive distracted and obey the laws of the road,” the FDOT spokesperson said in part.

The FDOT spokesperson could not provide crash data for the area, referring News4Jax to the Highway Patrol. This story will be updated once we’ve received FHP’s response.