Accomplice of man found dead in parking lot charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Six months after the body of a 27-year-old man was found early in a parking lot of a shopping plaza on Atlantic at Kernan boulevards, Jacksonville police announced the arrest someone believed to be with the victim during a nearby attempted armed robbery.

Austin Douglas was found shot to death about 7 a.m. March 3 between two cars the parking lot of the plaza anchored by Kohl’s. Detectives said they learned that Douglas and two others were involved in an attempted robbery and aggravated battery on Woodbridge Court -- off Kernan. Police believe he was shot during that incident.

After identifying Simmie Lee Lott, 42, as one of the people with Douglas at the time he was shot, police obtained a warrant for him. A U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force found Lott in Valdosta on Aug. 22 and made the arrest. On Wednesday, Lott was booked into the Duval County jail and charged formally charged with felony murder, attempted murder, attempted home invasion and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are still trying to involve a third suspect who was involved in the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.