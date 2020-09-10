How many COVID-19 cases has DCPS reported since students returned?

To help parents and students keep track of the number of reported COVID-19 cases in schools, the Duval County School District released an online dashboard.

The chart is updated on a daily basis at approximately 8 p.m. The cases are reported by DCPS on the date in which the district confirmed the results. It might be different from the initial date the diagnosis was reported.

Charter school data was not included when the dashboard was first released. DCPS said it is working to determine if the charter school data can be included.

The dashboard includes data beginning when students returned to the classroom in August. Here is a breakdown of the data as of Sept. 9, 2020: