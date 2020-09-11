Flagler County Palm Coast library branch extends hours to help students

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Public Library Palm Coast Branch will extend its hours -- including two evenings -- beginning Monday to assist K-12 students. It reduced its hours because of COVID-19 but is now finding an increase in demand.

“With so many students using remote learning or iFlagler, they now need alternative hours at the library for access to resources,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “The public library is needed more now than ever before, and we are pleased to help support the schools.”

The new hours at the Palm Coast Branch -- 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW -- will begin on Monday, Sept. 14, and are as follows:

Monday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bunnell Branch hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 103 E. Moody Boulevard.