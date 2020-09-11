Local services remember those who were lost on 9/11

MAYPORT, Fla. – On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Many around the nation will honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago today.

Wreaths Across America is asking people to stand outside and wave an American flag for one minute at several symbolic moments:

8:46 a.m. when the North Tower was hit 19 years ago

9:03 a.m. marking the moment that the South Tower was struck

9:37 a.m. when hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon

10:03 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville

The St. Augustine Fire Department is holding its annual Ceremony of Remembrance today. It will be at the department’s main station on Malaga Street at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public. All in attendance will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Masks will be made available if you do not bring one with you.

Lake City Police and Fire in Columbia County will hold a service at the Public Safety Building. It will be live-streamed on the LCPD Facebook page at 8:30 a.m.

A ceremony honoring those who died during the attacks on 9/11 will also be held this morning at Naval Station Mayport. News4Jax will be at that service. We will stream it live at 8 a.m. on News4Jax.com.