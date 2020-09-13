FHP: I-10 lanes blocked after semi crosses media at Lenox Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 at Lenox Avenue due to a crash involving injuries.

A semi-truck that was traveling eastbound is resting across the highway’s concrete median. According to troopers, at least one individual was injured in this incident. No information has been provided regarding what led up to this accident. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

FHP reports that only one lane is open in each direction.

We will continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.