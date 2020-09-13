JSO: Man shot at San Jose apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the San Jose neighborhood, late Saturday night.

Police arrived at the scene on Smithfield Street around 11 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says it has identified and taken a suspect into custody.

JSO Violent Crimes Detectives are leading a further investigation into the overnight shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimtips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).