ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A JEA worker who responded to a power outage Sunday morning was shocked, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the worker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear exactly where the incident happened, but a JEA outage map showed around 120 customers were without power in the area of Race Track and Bishop Estates roads as of 11 a.m.