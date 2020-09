GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with Gainesville Fire Rescue extinguished a fire Monday night at the University of Florida’s Norman Hall.

According to Fire Rescue, because of the size of the building, it took firefighters about 30 minutes due to the heavy smoke before they located the fire. It was in a locked office on the first floor of the three story building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.