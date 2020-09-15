Teenager killed, 21-year-old injured in double shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is dead and a 21-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries after a double shooting at the Wickshire Apartment Homes on the Westside of Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. According to police, the 18-year-old and 21-year-old were sitting in a vehicle when a shooter approached, likely with a rifle, and fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the 18-year-old died.

Police said some of the shots fired hit the surrounding apartments but no one inside those buildings was injured.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter but said it appeared the two victims were targeted.

If you have information on this incident, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO non-emergency at 904-630-0500.