29-year veteran named Atlantic Beach police chief

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – There’s a new chief of police in Atlantic Beach.

On Monday, Mayor Ellen Glasser and the Atlantic Beach City Commission confirmed City Manager Shane Corbin’s recommendation to appoint Victor Gualillo as police chief.

Gualillo, a 29-year veteran with the Atlantic Beach Police Department who has led the department temporarily on three separate occasions, takes over for former Chief of Police Michelle Cook.

After joining the police department as a patrol officer in 1991, Gualillo was promoted to sergeant in 1998. He rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant in 2009 and was promoted to commander in 2011.

Cook resigned her role to run for Clay County sheriff. She won that election last month when she defeated incumbent Darryl Daniels and a write-in candidate withdrew his candidacy.

Cook was sworn in Sept. 1 to replace Daniels, who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis because he faces criminal charges stemming from an extramarital sex scandal.

Gualillo is set to be sworn in on Wednesday, Sept. 23.