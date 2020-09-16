Car sought by police in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As detectives continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 25-year-old woman, Jacksonville police on Tuesday released a photo of a car similar to the one they’re looking for.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police are looking for a 2007 or 2008 Dodge Avenger or Chrysler 200, both of which are manufactured by the same automaker, FCA, and look similar. The car is believed to be either champagne or light gold.

Police released this stock photo of a Dodge Avenger as a reference:

Photo: JSO

Police said the car will have damage to the front driver’s side bumper and that it might be missing the driver’s side mirror.

The woman’s father identified her as Gabby Crutcher. Charles Pendergrass said his daughter had cerebral palsy and walked slower. It’s unclear whether that contributed to the crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident was captured by nearby video, but JSO told News4Jax on Monday morning that investigators will ultimately determine whether video surveillance will be released to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the crash to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

According to News4Jax records, there have been six hit-and-run crashes this year in Duval County, and no arrests have been made.