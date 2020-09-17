Procession honors Clay County sergeant who died of complications related to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community shared a somber moment Thursday morning as a procession escorted the body of Sgt. Eric Twisdale from Baptist South hospital to Hardage Giddens Funeral Home in Riverside.

Twisdale died from complications related to coronavirus, and his death is being treated as a line of duty death by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. They believe he contracted COVID-19 while on duty.

Motorcycle officers surrounded the Clay County Fire Rescue ambulance that transported Twisdale. Fire engines and patrol cars stopped along the route, patrol cars from multiple agencies joined the procession, and many lined the route to salute and show their respects for the fallen deputy.

Clay County deputies, firefighters from Clay County Jacksonville, Jacksonville officers, state troopers, Green Cove Springs police and customs and border patrol all took part in escorting their fellow first responder, who leaves behind a large family, including two daughters and multiple grandchildren.

“Eric Twisdale was an amazing police officer. Amazing man. Serious, yet funny. Had a dry sense of humor. Loved to give the people, the folks that he worked with a hard time,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said. “This loss leaves a huge hole in the sheriff’s office.”

Cook asked for prayers for Twisdale’s family and fellow deputies. A funeral is being planned.

A celebrated career

According to Sheriff’s Office, Twisdale served on the dive team, crisis negotiation team and he served on the honor guard. He was supervisor of the crime scene unit when he died.

Twisdale entered the field of law enforcement in the early 90s at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office before joining the CCSO in 1998.

“Along the way, he earned a reputation for being courageous and having a huge heart,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

In 2014, Twisdale was awarded the agency’s Lifesaving Award for rescuing someone from drowning.

He was also recognized as Clay County’s deputy of the year for “displaying exceptional valor during the apprehension of two murder suspects.” In 2015, deputies said a chase started in St. Augustine after two teens robbed and shot a convenience store clerk and then took off, leading deputies through St. Johns, Putnam and Clay counties.

According to police, the teens were driving over medians and traveling in both the northbound and southbound lanes, putting other lives in danger. Twisdale decided the chase needed to stop.

It did -- on the Governor’s Creek Bridge.

Twisdale said he purposely aimed to stop the chase on the bridge, because if the suspects were able to get out and run, the only place they could go would be the water.

But it didn’t come to that. The teens were arrested on the bridge.

“Just quite honestly, I didn’t think about being nervous at the time," Twisdale said when he was honored. "Of course afterward, I kind of looked back at everything and saw the video a couple of days later, and it was pretty intense.”

During his service, Twisdale was assigned to the patrol division before being transferred to the detective division. In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant.