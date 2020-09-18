Stolen special-needs puppy returned to pet store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after News4Jax reported that a valuable dog was snatched from a pet store, the owner of the store says the puppy was safely returned.

Marsha Kello, owner of Puppies Galore and More, said that on Saturday two women walked into the store. She said one woman walked up to a pen of aussiepoos, picked up one of the dogs and put it into her purse.

Kello said the dog has special needs and is on a special diet.

“We take care of these puppies like they’re our own children,” she said.

According to Kello, the dog is worth about $2,500. She feared the worst but is grateful the pup is back home.