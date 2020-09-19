Police investigating New Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the New Town neighborhood Friday night.

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of Logan Street around 10 p.m. Police found a single victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

JSO is investigating to learn more details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).