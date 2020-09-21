Gov. DeSantis proposes bill to get tough with violent protesters

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Standing with the incoming leaders of the Florida House and Senate and several sheriffs and police chiefs on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a bill to get tough with any protesters who attack police officers or cause property damage.

DeSantis said the legislation would call for anyone who throws an object at law enforcement officers, looting or damaging property would be held without bail before an initial hearing. If convicted, they would get a minimum sentence of six months.

“What it is saying is we’re not going to let Florida go down the road where some of these places have gone,” DeSantis said, referencing the problems Portland, Minneapolis, New York and Los Angles have had with unrest in the wake of protests of the deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement officers.

The bill would make charges for violent protests and looting third-degree felonies and would make blocking a highway, harassing people in public accommodations or destroying public property, including monuments such as Confederate statues, criminal acts.

DeSantis also said law enforcement would use the RICO Act to prosecute any groups found to be funding or organizing protests that turn violent.

The governor also said any city that would reduce funding for law enforcement in response to current demands to defund the police is at risk of losing state funding.

