JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A section of Pearl Street will be shut down Monday afternoon while crews from JEA do work in the area on a broken gas line.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the road was shut down between 15th and 18th street around 11 a.m. and will be closed for several hours.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said a hazmat team responded after a broken gas line and water main break was reported.