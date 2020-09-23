Halloween tradition: Trunk or Treat event coming to Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Mark your calendars!

Christ Central in partnership with Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held Friday, October 23rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Christ Central.

The event was moved to adjust for social distancing measures related to COVID-19.

“We love our community and are happy that Christ Central could offer a space where we can still host Trunk or Treat while making it as safe as possible during these unprecedented times," Lead Pastor Lonnie Johns of Christ Central said. "While this year may look a little different, we look forward to moving the event back downtown when able.”

Additional safety measures will be made to this year’s event in effort to make it as safe as possible in relation to COVID-19.

Guests are asked not to attend if they are running a fever, have COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone in the household has symptoms of or has COVID -19.