1 detained after Duval County school bus hit with projectile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person of interest was detained Wednesday evening after police officers were dispatched to a report of a Duval County school bus being hit by gunfire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported by police.

Lt. N.J. Dalone, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to Villanova Road near Broward Road at about 4:30 p.m. He said 12 students were on the bus along with the driver.

Dalone said it was unclear whether the bus was struck by a bullet or a BB and that the shot appeared to have been fired from outside the bus. News4Jax noticed a crack in one of the bus’s windows.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation were asked to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.