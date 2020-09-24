Clay County sergeant who died with COVID-19 to be remembered

CLAY COUNTY, Fla – The public is invited to line Blanding Boulevard in Clay County from I-295 to Old Jennings Road on Thursday as Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale is carried to his memorial service.

The community is remembering Twisdale as one who courageously served the community for more than two decades. He died of complications related to the coronavirus at 48-years-old. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed he contracted the virus while on duty.

Twisdale leaves behind a large family including his two daughters and grandchildren. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your prayers for theirs and the family’s loss.

A procession is planned and it will have a big impact on traffic. Deputies will leave the Hardage Giddens Funeral Home on San Jose Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. and head to St. Luke Catholic Church on Blanding Boulevard.

Drivers can expect heavy congestion from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. as the convoy of deputies, family and friends head to and from the church.

- SB on Blanding blvd from I-295 to Old Jennings Rd 10:15-10:45

- NB on Blanding Blvd from Old Jennings Rd to I-295 from 12:15-1 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/5wf45r2WhU — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) September 24, 2020

As the Clay County Sheriff’s Office escorts the sergeant to St. Luke Catholic Church in Middleburg, there will be road closures.

Traffic will be shut down southbound on Blanding Boulevard from I-295 to Old Jennings Road from 10:15-10:45 am

Then northbound on Blanding Boulevard from Old Jennings Road to Interstate 295 from 12:15-1:00 as they move to him to his final resting place.

One week ago clay county deputies led a procession escorting Sgt. Twisdale from Baptist South Hospital to a funeral home on San Jose Boulevard.

News4Jax will show Thursday’s procession and the 11 a.m. funeral Mass online.