Sgt. Twisdale remembered as big man with big heart

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale, who died Wednesday with a COVID-19 related illness, was described by coworkers as courageous with a big heart.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he joined the agency in 1998 after starting his career with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in the early 90s.

Bill Walsh told News4Jax Twisdale was a father, grandfather and true friend.

“Eric Twisdale was certainly the guy you wanted to come to your house if something was going wrong at two in the morning but he was also the guy you wanted to show up at your backyard BBQ,” said Walsh, who met Twisdale on the job three years ago.

“He was Sgt. Twisdale professionally but to me, he’s always been Twis,” Walsh said. “He was a big, affable bear. He had a wicked sense of humor, he was an avid outdoorsman and when that wide grin would show up, mischief was going to follow moments later.”

During his decades of service, Twisdale received an award for saving someone from drowning and earned Clay County Deputy of the Year in 2015.

“He was a genuine loss to the community not just because he was a peacekeeper, but because he was really someone you wanted to know,” Walsh said.

Several law enforcement agencies expressed their condolences after learning about his death.

Orange Park Police tweeted: “The OPPD would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of CCSO Sgt Eric Twisdale who passed away due to complications with Covid-19. Twisdale was an inspiration to us all, and the impact he had on those that knew him or that served with him will never be forgotten.”

On Facebook, Green Cove Springs Police Department posted: “Today we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow public servant in Clay County, Sergeant Eric Twisdale. Yesterday, Sgt. Twisdale lost his battle against COVID-19. Eric Twisdale was a known fixture at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and a good friend to many here at the Green Cove Springs Police Department. He will be missed and our thoughts are with his agency, friends and family.”