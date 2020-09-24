Feds indict 9 in multi-state ATM skimmer scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that a group of accused fraudsters has been indicted on charges related to a $100,000 ATM skimming scheme that spanned five states, including Florida and Georgia.

The indictment charges each of them with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years and six months for a conviction.

According to prosecutors, the scheme netted $112,780, and the federal government plans to make them pay it back.

According to the indictment, between March 2019 and June 2020, the defendants stole debit or credit card information and funds from victims by placing skimmers on ATMs in Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi, and New York, including in St. Augustine, Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville.

After they removed the skimmers, the conspirators used the stolen account information and PINs to create fake debit or credit cards, prosecutors said.

Those indicted were:

Adrian “Bighi” Kiraly

Andrei “Tony” Andrei,

Bogdan Ardei,

Nelu Onica

Vergiu Corneliu “Cornel” Galbenu,

Ovidiu “Ovi” Meczak

Nedal Al-Khomos,

Ovidiu Gabriel Musteata

Doru Maris

The FBI said Onica and Maris are still wanted and asked for the public’s help to track them down. The others involved have already been arrested, an FBI spokesperson said.

PHOTOS: Wanted poster for Doru Maris | Wanted poster for Nelu Onica