Trump supporters set up camp more than 17 hours before President’s arrival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Air Force One and President Donald Trump will be on their way to the River City for a rally ahead of the general election. The Great American Comeback Rally is happening at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s Westside tonight at 7.

Dozens of people were lined-up for the rally by 5 a.m. One supporter said she came out at 2 a.m.

“I actually canceled my out-of-state move so I could be here to hopefully meet our President or at least be here to support and yell, 'Four more years!” Liza Huckins said.

The Duval County Republicans started preparations yesterday with a sign-making event.

The President’s rally tonight is highly anticipated among supporters. He was supposed to visit for the Republican National Convention in August but after Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said he wasn’t prepared to handle it, the convention was canceled. Coronavirus cases were also at flare-up during August.

Supporters are also cognizant the President may use his time in Florida to meet with Barbara Lagoa. Lagoa is considered a finalist on the President’s shortlist to nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Doors open to the venue at Cecil Airport at 4 p.m. and the President takes the stage at 7.