More than 20K Clay County residents in dark during power outage

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An issue with Clay Electric knocked out power for almost 23,000 customers just before 5 a.m.

A spokesperson for Clay Electric said the outage was caused by a transmission line and several crews are trying to resolve the issue.

Clay Electric’s outage map shows 22,724 services are affected. The outage is also causing problems at a major intersection.

🔺TRAFFIC ALERT:



There is a large power outage in the Fleming Island area. The traffic lights at US 17 and County Road 220 are out due to this outage. Please use caution traveling through the above intersection. pic.twitter.com/x1unExJJbE — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 25, 2020

News4Jax callers said there was an outage last night as well, but power was restored and then knocked out again this morning.