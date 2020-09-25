72ºF

More than 20K Clay County residents in dark during power outage

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An issue with Clay Electric knocked out power for almost 23,000 customers just before 5 a.m.

A spokesperson for Clay Electric said the outage was caused by a transmission line and several crews are trying to resolve the issue.

Clay Electric’s outage map shows 22,724 services are affected. The outage is also causing problems at a major intersection.

News4Jax callers said there was an outage last night as well, but power was restored and then knocked out again this morning.

