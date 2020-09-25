Deadly night: Florida Highway Patrol investigating 3 fatal crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating three separate fatal crashes in Duval County in just two hours.

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. when a car hit a pedestrian at the Dunn Avenue entrance ramp on I-295 northbound.

Less than an hour later, troopers responded after a car hit a pedestrian at Timuquana Road and Seaboard Avenue.

The third crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday when a semi-truck hit a van, killing at least one person.

FHP has not yet released crash reports or more details about the crashes. News4Jax will update this story when more information becomes available.