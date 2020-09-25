73ºF

Local News

Deadly night: Florida Highway Patrol investigating 3 fatal crashes

2 of those killed were pedestrians

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Tags: FHP
photo
(WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating three separate fatal crashes in Duval County in just two hours.

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. when a car hit a pedestrian at the Dunn Avenue entrance ramp on I-295 northbound.

Less than an hour later, troopers responded after a car hit a pedestrian at Timuquana Road and Seaboard Avenue.

The third crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday when a semi-truck hit a van, killing at least one person.

FHP has not yet released crash reports or more details about the crashes. News4Jax will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: