Nease High School dance team, volleyball team quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Every member of the Nease High School dance and freshman volleyball teams are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, the district confirmed Friday.

According to a district spokesman, both teams were quarantined this week along with other students at the Ponte Vedra Beach school after contact tracing was completed.

The quarantine forced the cancellation of a freshman volleyball game Thursday night.

More than 420 total students in the St. Johns County School District were quarantined at home this week due to close contact with a case and a total of 28 students reported positive COVID-19 tests, according to the district’s weekly report. There are currently seven staff members reporting positive tests and 27 in quarantine at home.

The district spokesperson told News4Jax the school also held a homecoming pep rally before school ahead of its football game with Yulee on Friday night, but that it was held outside in the courtyard.

“Participants and spectators had Covid protocols and attendance was optional,” the spokesperson said.