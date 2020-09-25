Police find body floating in water on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating after a body was found floating in a waterway Thursday night on the Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to the area of Blanding and Argyle Forest boulevards at about 6 p.m. Investigators said someone was fishing when they found the body in the water.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Last Friday, police were in the same area searching for a body in a waterway, though it’s unclear if that search is related.