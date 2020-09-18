Crews searching water for body on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Friday were searching for a body in a waterway near Blanding Boulevard and Youngerman Circle.

Several units were called to assist. A JFRD spokesperson didn’t specify the exact body of water, however, the nearest inlet appears to be connected to the Ortega River.

It wasn’t clear how long units would be searching, and the spokesperson couldn’t give specifics about who they were searching for.

There was no danger to the public.