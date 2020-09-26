Florida AMBER ALERT

Orange County, Fla. – An amber alert has been issued for 11-year-old Mackenzie Vega. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert shortly after 7:15 p.m. tonight.

Officials say Vega was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts. The child has long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head.

She’s described as Black and Hispanic with brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing around 120 pounds.

FDLE says Vega may be in the company of Keith Edward Green. He’s described as a 26-year-old Black male. There are no details on his height and weight.

They may be traveling in a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas tags with the tag number MVD3055.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, you’re asked to call FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.