JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former corrections officer accused of shooting into a home on Lem Turner Road earlier this month was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of firing into an occupied dwelling and battery, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

James Edwin Brown, 61, was released on bond the next morning.

News4Jax has requested more documents about the shooting incident that resulted in Brown’s arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said he retired from JSO as a corrections officer.