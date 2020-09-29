2 charged with attempted murder after Jacksonville detective hit by gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested after an officer was shot while police were serving a high-risk search warrant Monday in a neighborhood off Moncrief Road.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the two suspects were charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. They were identified as Anthony Gantt, 28, and Diamonds Ford, 28. Additionally, both were charged with armed possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the officer who was shot as Det. R.M. Nauss. He was said to be recovering at his home, where the family has asked for privacy.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Monday that the veteran officer was hit several times, but the shots landed on his ballistics vest, and the officer managed to return fire.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at a house on Rutledge Pearson Drive, off Ken Knight Drive, not far from Ribault High School. Williams said that the SWAT team announced from a loudspeaker it would be serving the narcotics warrant, and during the execution of the warrant, several shots were fired from inside the house.