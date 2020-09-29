Fernandina Beach police looking for missing man who may have dementia

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department on Monday said officers were working to track down a missing 77-year-old man, who may have dementia.

Johnal Jones was reported missing by his wife on Sunday evening, the Police Department said. He was last seen on 9th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jones is 5′9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is balding on top. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, grey pullover shirt and dark blue jeans.

If seen, you’re asked to call police at 904-277-7342.