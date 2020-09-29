St. Augustine rescinds order mandating face coverings

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After the announcement by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state to move into Phase 3 of reopening, the City of St. Augustine now says it’s strongly encouraging the use of face masks and coverings throughout the city.

According to the administrative order, the city is rescinding all portions of its mask mandate that are in conflict with DeSantis' order. The city still encourages residents and visitors to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

Private businesses may still choose to require masks in their place of business.

“We recognize the time has come to proceed with Phase 3 of the reopening strategy throughout the state,” City Manager John Regan said in a prepared statement. “At this stage of the pandemic, businesses and dining establishments can operate confidently knowing that we continue to support and encourage their individual policies regarding masks.”

The City Commission voted in June to require face coverings indoors where social distancing wasn’t possible.