Thousands of Duval students request move to brick-and-mortar learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday was the deadline for Duval County families to lock in their student’s attendance plans for the second quarter of the academic year, and more than four times as many students asked to transfer to the brick-and-mortar format as those who requested Duval HomeRoom.

According to the school district, 1,618 students requested to transition to Duval HomeRoom, and 7,740 asked to move out of that format and back into full, brick-and-mortar attendance.

“During the next two weeks, school leaders will adjust master schedules to accommodate requested changes,” a blog post said.

As of Tuesday, 27,756 students were enrolled in Duval HomeRoom, and 79,643 students were attending classes in person.

Families will have two other opportunities to move their students into or out of brick-and-mortar attendance at the beginning of the third and fourth quarters on Jan. 5 and March 19, respectively.

The second quarter of the DCPS academic year begins Oct. 19.