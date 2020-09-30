77ºF

Boat capsizes in St. Johns River near Buckman Bridge

News4Jax staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a capsized boat late Wednesday afternoon near the Buckman Bridge, and a search was underway for the operator.

Shortly before 5 p.m., JFRD said units were on scene. Fire and Rescue said the vessel struck one of the pilings under the Buckman and capsized north of the bridge. The operator was believed to be the only one onboard.

More units were heading that way, including marine units.

News4Jax is working to gather additional information.

