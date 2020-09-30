FSU cancels spring break to prevent further virus spread

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, the school has decided to cancel spring break next year.

In a message to students, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie announced changes to the school’s calendar which included doing away with spring break in 2021.

“The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break,” McRorie wrote. “Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work together to provide a healthier and safer environment for the entire campus community.”

The spring semester will still begin Jan. 6, 2021, however, the first three days of classes will be taught remotely, McRorie said, and the semester will end April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned.

The announcement comes just days after local police said Sunday they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Tallahassee police said it was one of a dozen large gatherings they broke up over the weekend, including one Sunday where two people were injured by gunfire.

Florida State University reported that more than 1,400 students and 26 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 through Sept. 18. The university updates its coronavirus numbers weekly.