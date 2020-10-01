77ºF

Positively Jax

4-year-old celebrates last chemo treatment at Wolfson Children’s Hospital

You’re awesome, Sloane!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Chemotherapy, Bone marrow transplant
VICTORY LAP: 4-year-old Sloane (aka Wonder Woman) had a BIG celebration after her bone marrow transplant & last chemo! - Wolfson Children's Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 4-year-old Sloane (aka Wonder Woman) had a big celebration after her bone marrow transplant and last Chemotherapy treatment on Wednesday. '

In a video posted by Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Sloane had a celebratory victory lap and rang the bell to mark to the end of her cancer treatments.

“She has been such a trooper through all of her treatment & her care team is so proud of her,” the hospital said.

She danced to “Roar” by Katy Perry and put her mark on the hallway art.

We are so proud of you!

